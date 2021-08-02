Pedestrian struck and killed by motorcycle near intersection of Two Notch and Trenholm Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who died after being hit by a motorcycle near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Trenholm Road. Investigators say the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The coroner says the victim was 32-year-old Xavier B. Pappillion, of Columbia.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate.