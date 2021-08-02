Teenager fatally shot on Osage Avenue has been identified

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was found fatally shot in West Columbia on Saturday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daeun Mercelis Odom, 14, was found dead on the 800 block of Osage Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 1 p.m.

West Columbia Police say they do have a juvenile suspect in custody on weapons charges.

Officers say this was an isolated incident as they continue to investigate.