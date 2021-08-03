Irmo PD investigating after removing suspicious device near entrance to neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the Irmo Police Department say they found a suspicious device near the entrance to the Hidden Oaks neighborhood Monday. Official say the device was found near the intersection of Cressfell Road and Chapelwhite Road.

When police arrived, they called in a bomb technician to look at and remove the device.

Authorities say there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area looking for anyone who can provide any information. If you can help investigators, you’re asked to contact the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.