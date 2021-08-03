Panthers release former Gamecock J.T. Ibe after hit on WR

Carolina Panthers receiver Keith Kirkwood was taken off the field on a stretcher and left Tuesday’s training camp practice in an ambulance after receiving a hard hit to his head/neck area by safety J.T. Ibe, who was kicked out of the workout and later waived by the team.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Kirkwood had movement in his legs and didn’t have any pain in his neck area.

Kirkwood twice broke his clavicle last season and was limited to one catch for 13 yards in one regular season game. He played his first two seasons for the New Orleans Saints.

Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and is trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent. He signed with Carolina in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.