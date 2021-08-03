Potential rain causes changes to National Night Out events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several groups in the Midlands have had to make changes to their scheduled National Night Out events this week, due to potential rain.

The Lexington Police Department cancelled their event which was originally planned for Tuesday evening at the Icehouse Amphitheater. The department says they will celebrate National Night Out at the LPD Foundation Fall Festival on October 19.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office was also scheduled to host National Night Out on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says the event will now be a first responders parade at 6 p.m. Officials say you can park along the parade route around Lugoff-Elgin Middle School and the Annex Building. The parade route will go around the school. A picture of the route is provided below.

The Orangeburg Department Public Safety postponed their event scheduled for Tuesday. No make up date has been given yet.

Despite rain in the forecast, you can still participate in National Night Out on Tuesday. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says their National Night Out event will be held rain or shine at the Manning Early Childhood Center on Raccoon Road. The event will be held from 5:30 -7 p.m. The sheriff’s office says everyone who attends will be given a hotdog meal bag and school children will be given a school supply bag. Officials add that you must have your child in the vehicle to receive a school supply bag.

On Thursday, the Cayce Department of Public Safety will host national Night Out at the Department of Public Safety on Lavern Jumper Road. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.