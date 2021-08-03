SC Senators begin discussions on spending billions in COVID-19 relief

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — a small group of South Carolina senators are in discussions on how to spend two and half billion dollars of federal COVID-19 relief.

The Senate American Rescue Plan subcommittee met for the first time Tuesday. The Senators mostly heard about the rules and limitations on how money can be spent.

For example, the money can be spent on things like fixing water or sewer problems, extending services, or giving state employees a bonus. It cannot however, be spent on things like lowering taxes, shoring up pensions, or legal settlements.