LCSD: Columbia man arrested in connection with gas station shooting last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man accused of a shooting at a gas station last week. Authorities say 28-year-old Ruben Christopher Garrick Jr., of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and gun possession crimes.

“Evidence collected in this case shows Garrick fired at least 10 times into the Spinx store on Piney Grove Road the morning of July 27,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Security camera footage shows the situation started as an argument between Garrick and a store employee. Witness statements line up with what we’ve seen on the video.”

According to Sheriff Koon, video shows Garrick pull a gun out of his waistband while in the store, and he fired into the store in the direction of an employee while standing right outside.

Garrick was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.