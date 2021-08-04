Lexington County accepting applications for rental assistance through LexCo CARES

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County is looking to help those affected by the pandemic. Renters or homeowners struggling to make payments can apply for up to six consecutive months of rental, mortgage and utility financial help through the LexCo CARES program.

Officials say the property must be your primary/legal residence and applicants must have an annual income that is at or below 80% of the median income in the are. Applicants must be Lexington County residents and able to prove they are past due or can’t pay their rent, mortgage or utilities.

Click here to apply or call 803-785-8121.