Students in the Midlands head back to school this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Midlands students begin heading back to school this month.

Students in Kershaw are getting the earliest start as they return to class Thursday.

Calhoun County, Clarendon Two and Four, Lexington Three, along with Newberry and Orangeburg go back on August 16.

Fairfield County, Lee County, Lexington One and Four and Sumter County start August 17.

Lexington-Richland Five along with Richland One and Two start on August 18.

Saluda County schools begin on August 19, with Lexington Two getting the latest start on September 8.