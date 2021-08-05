Local Living: Take the family to downtown Newberry for an event Friday, PBR tour bucks into Colonial Life Arena and more!

You can welcome in the month of August at First Thursday on Main tonight. The event gets underway at 6p.m. Businesses on Columbia’s Main Street are keeping their doors open a little later for food, shopping and fun. You can stroll the 1200 block to the 1700 block, and check out specials on food and drink, plus entertainment.

The City of Newberry is inviting you to stroll, shop and sip your way through Main Street Friday night. From 4-9 p.m. on August 6, you can enjoy history tours, live music and dine at your favorite bars and restaurants in the downtown area. The night will be finished off with a free showing of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Newberry’s Memorial Park.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of free teen nights this summer! Organizers say the free events provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says the remaining Prime Time at the Park events are on the following days:

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

The top bull riders in the country are bucking into the Midlands this summer! The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will be at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, August 7. This will be the second appearance of the PBR Tour in Columbia. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, on ticketmaster.com, starting at $15.

Harvest hope food bank says they are in critical need of donations. Officials from AllSouth Federal Credit Union say will host a food drive to help fight hunger in the community. The food drive is scheduled to run from August 9-20. During this time, you can drop off items at any of AllSouth’s 22 locations throughout the Midlands. You can find a list of locations at allsouth.org/hours-locations

“At AllSouth, we’re dedicated to addressing the needs facing our community by supporting local non-profits organizations, charities, and causes that reflect our shared value of supporting the military and those suffering from hunger, homelessness, and family crisis in the communities we serve,” said Bill Koehler, AllSouth President & CEO.

Officials say they are particularly asking for non-perishable food such as rice, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and Ramen noodles. They are also asking for baby supplies like diapers and formula.

This food drive will benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank in their effort to fight hunger in the Midlands.

“AllSouth Federal Credit Union has been partnering with Harvest Hope in the fight against hunger for over 10 years,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “We are thankful for all of the employees and patrons that join us in building a hunger-free tomorrow across South Carolina.”