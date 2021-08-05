Orangeburg lottery winner declares “FINANCIAL FREEDOM” after winning $300,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A woman from Orangeburg won $300,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who chose not to share her name, says she was overwhelmed with emotion when she saw that her $10 Lucky Loot ticket was a a winner at the Quick Pantry #5 of Five Shop Road.

“FINANCIAL FREEDOM,” she declared. “Those words in all caps.”

Lottery officials say there in one remaining $3000,000 top prize remaining in the Lucky Loot game.