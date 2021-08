Lexington County deputies asking for help finding missing woman

1/3 Carla Wells 1 Carla Wells Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/3 Carla Wells 2 Carla Wells Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/3 Carla Wells 3 Carla Wells Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman. Deputies say 54-year-old Carla Wells, of Gaston, was reported missing by her family. Authorities say Wells is 5’10” and weighs about 230 pounds. She also has reddish-brown hair last time they saw her, green eyes and multiple tattoos.

If you see Carla Wells or know where she might be, call 803-785-8230.