Lexington Medical Center updates hospital visitation policies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the recent rise of COVID-19 cases locally, Lexington Medical Center is updating its hospital visitation policies. The new policies go into effect August 9.

According to officials with LMC, one visitor will be allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the Emergency or Urgent Care centers. Under this policy, visitors. must stay in the patient’s exam room and might be able to help the patient settle into an inpatient room if they are admitted. If the lobby reaches capacity, officials say visitors will not be permitted to stay with patients.

For patients in inpatient units, one visitor per day can come in between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. every day.

If a patient is delivering a baby, officials say a spouse or support person can be in while the patient is in labor and after they just deliver the baby. One non-support person can visit between 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

One visitor is allowed in the lobby for patients going through surgery, and they may be able to help the patient settle in their room, according to officials.

Officials say visitors should enter through the Main Entrance or the South Entrance of the hospital for inpatient visitors.