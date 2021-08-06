Statehouse leaders argue against Columbia’s school mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The heads of both chambers of the South Carolina Statehouse have taken issue with the city of Columbia’s school mask mandate and have asked the State Attorney General to take action.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) and Senate President Harvey Peeler (R-Cherokee) wrote a joint letter arguing the city is in “clear and deliberate violation” of the budget legislation passed this year that prohibits mask mandates in public schools.

They say the proviso approved by legislators “is clear and unambiguous.”

In the letter to the AG’s office they said, “there is nothing about this proviso that indicates local government has the authority to amend, augment or even ignore the policy set forth by the state.

Alan Wilson’s office said earlier in the week they were reviewing the ordinance, and plans to respond late next week.