Gaston man arrested in shooting death of his wife

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A man accused of shooting his wife to death at their Gaston home Saturday has been arrested.

33-year-old Alonzo James Riley is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on the information detectives gathered at the scene on Sprahler Street, Riley used a handgun to shoot his wife, who was not armed, multiple times in the upper body,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Riley was then seen leaving the scene by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby.”

The victim has been identified as Kia Riley, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

After Lexington County investigators and Gaston officers started the investigation, Riley came home with a handgun matching the caliber of shell casings recovered at the scene, according to Koon.

Riley was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. A magistrate judge denied Riley bond during a hearing Saturday.