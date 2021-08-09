Former Orangeburg DPS officer charged for use of force incident was previously fired from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re learning more about the history of a former Midlands law enforcement officer charged with assault, after Orangeburg police say he stomped on the head and neck of a man he suspected may have had a gun.

According to documents obtained from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, David Lance Dukes was terminated from his position there for creating a “hostile work environment,” and that his attitude was destructive to a team environment.”

David Dukes is charged with assault in connection with the incident that happened on July 26 while he was serving with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. He was also fired as a result of the confrontation.