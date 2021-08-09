Irmo man arrested for indecent exposure at gas station on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Police Department says a 37-year-old man was arrested for an indecent exposure incident that occurred back in May.

On May 10, police say they received a report from a female saying a man exposed himself to her while as a gas station in the 7700 block of Broad River Road. Investigators say they learned of Maurilio Aguilera-Vallecillo from another case and an investigation led them to obtaining an arrest warrant for him. Police say they picked up Aguilera-Vallecillo from his residence in New Friarsgate, and he was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Irmo police ask that if you have been a victim of similar activity, call them at 803-781-8088.