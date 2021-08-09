Newberry County deputies arrest man after high speed chase Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County deputies say they arrested a man after a high speed chase on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened in the Kinards Section, when law enforcement saw a suspicious vehicle with Georgia plates. According to investigator, 25-year-old Mattox Joe Bradford fled from them at a high speed. Officials say he then ditched the car, fled on foot and was later captured.

Bradford was wanted on a probation violation in Georgia, and is now charged with resisting arrest, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement. He was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.