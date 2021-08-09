One driver killed after hitting a tree on I-95 in Clarendon

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver was killed after colliding with a tree on Saturday.

Troopers say it happened on I-95 Northbound near mile marker 104 before 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of 2003 Ford pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.