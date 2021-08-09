Prisma Health limiting visitation due to COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is updating its visitation policy due to the recent rise in cases of COVID-19.

Monday, the medical group announced that all visitors must wear masks, visitors will be screened upon entry and must stay with the patient they are visiting. This means no trips to the cafeteria or gift shop.

“This measure is essential in the wake of a new surge of hospitalized patients who are very sick with COVID-19. Given the rapid community spread of the Delta variant, the trend is very concerning,” said Dr. Rick Scott, leader of Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response.

Officials with Prisma says those 65 and older with chronic issues should avoid visiting.

Dr. Scott adds that the best way to fight the disease is to get vaccinated if you are eligible.

“Fewer than half of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated. To turn this around, getting vaccinated is everyone’s best protection and we must work together to prevent infection with masking, hand hygiene and social distancing,” said Dr. Scott.

