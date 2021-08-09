Richland County Coroner identifies man whose body was found near Blythewood HS Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released identity of a man whose body was discovered near Blythewood High School Monday morning. The coroner says the victim was 38-year-old Robert C. Branham, of Winnsboro.

Around 9:45 a.m., deputies say they were called to the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard for reports of a body being found. Authorities say they found the body of a man near bushes that were by the road outside the Blythewood High School stadium.

The coroner’s office is working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.