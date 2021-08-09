SCAG: Batesburg man facing 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Batesburg man is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they began looking into 19-year-old Christopher Jesus Ruiz, of Batesburg, after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities say Ruiz possessed and distributed files containing child sexual abuse material.

Officials say Ruiz was arrested last Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, and 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.