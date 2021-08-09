You have another chance to win free plane tickets by getting vaccinated in the City of Columbia this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get a free COVID-19 vaccine through Mayor Steve Benjamin’s “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign. The next clinic is Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 1-5 p.m.

Official with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say they will administer the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There will be other clinics this month as well at various local parks.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive

Thursday, August 26, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

Anyone who gets vaccinated at these sites will also have a chance to enter to win two free round trip tickets from American Airlines and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The winner will be randomly selected by a drawing at a date to be announced this month.