SCDPS reminds drivers to be on the lookout near bus stops and school zones

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students head back to school this month, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for kids near school zones and bus routes. Highway Patrol is also urging parents and teachers to talk with students about getting on and off the bus safely and to also keep an eye out for kids in school zones.

With schools across South Carolina starting back, that means more school buses on our roadways. Do you know when you are — and aren't — supposed to stop for a stopped school bus? Trooper Joe has you covered to make sure everyone gets to and from school safely. #backtoschool #LESM pic.twitter.com/Pk0U0CPYHS — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) August 10, 2021

Officials say the majority of accidents near school zones and bus stops happen between 7-8 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.