CPD works with state partners to host seminar on alcohol laws

1/2 IMG 8645 Seminar on state alcohol laws Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 8646 Seminar on state alcohol laws Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Revenue, hosted an educational awareness seminar about alcohol laws in the city Wednesday. Officials discussed underage drinking laws, fake IDs and responsible alcohol sales before college students head back to Five Points for the new school year.

CPD also announced its new alcohol team, formed in an effort to be on the lookout for those breaking drinking laws in city limits. Representatives from local bars, restaurants and schools attended the event at the Eau Clair Print Building.