FEMA to test Emergency Alert System this afternoon

CNN– FEMA will test its National Emergency Alert System this afternoon. FEMA says the test has been planned for more than a year, and it is just a part of regular testing.

Today at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the emergency alert test will be sent to televisions and radios. It will last about one minute. A wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages.