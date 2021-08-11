Lexington Medical Center says it is on track to exceed its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center is on track to exceed its highest amount of hospitalized COVID-19 patients ever. Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wilson says nearly 90% of those patients are unvaccinated. Wilson also says as of today, they have a total of 520 inpatients, leaving only 37 available beds at its West Columbia campus.

There is also a critical shortage of beds in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Due to the spike in cases, Lexington Medical Center is expanding its vaccine clinic hours to include Sundays.