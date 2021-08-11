Local Living: Orangeburg DPS National Night Out tomorrow, Midlands kids heading back to school and more!

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety rescheduled their National Night Out event for tomorrow, August 12. The event was originally supposed to be held last Tuesday, but it had to be postponed due to rain. Officials say the parade will start at Pavilliion and end at Centennial Park at Edisto Gardens. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. The city’s mask ordinance will be enforced.

More Midlands students are headed back to the classroom! Students in Calhoun County, Clarendon Two and Four, Lexington Two, Lexington Three, along with Newberry and Orangeburg go back on August 16. Fairfield County, Lee County, Lexington One and Four and Sumter County start August 17. Lexington-Richland Five along with Richland One and Two start on August 18. Saluda County schools begin on August 19.

Faith Revolution is also hosting a back to school bash this Saturday, August 14 at their Winnsboro campus on Cane Street. Free school supplies will be available for pickup starting at 10:30 a.m., until supplies last. The party continues at their Ridgeway campus on Cook Road from 1-4 p.m.