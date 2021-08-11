Poll finds 1/5 parents with kids eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will not get their kids the shot

CNN– A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them. Another 23% of parents in the Kaiser Family Foundation poll say they may get their kids vaccines later, but not now.

88% of parents of unvaccinated kids said not enough is known about the shot’s longterm effects. 79% said they are worried about immediate side effects and 73% are concerned it could impact their kids’ fertility.

Attitudes on vaccinating children are closely correlated with parents’ own vaccination statuses. 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them. That’s up from 34% in June.