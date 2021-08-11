SC State updates health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19 testing, vaccines and masks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University released its updated health and safety protocols for the upcoming semester. The new guidelines offer guidance regarding COVID-19 testing, vaccines and mask wearing on campus.

The university says students must be symptom free and submit a coronavirus test result prior to arriving on campus. New students arriving on August 12 can submit test results from no earlier than August 5, and returning students arriving August 13 can submit results from no earlier than August 6. If students do not submit results from this window, school officials say they will not be allowed to check into residence halls. Test results should be submitted to the Brooks Health Center Portal.

SC State says certain residence halls will be used to isolate students who test positive for COVID-19. Officials say that any student who leaves the isolation hall before being released, without filling out the COVID-19 Residence Life Sign-Out Form, will be sanctioned.

Students living in residence halls will be required to test for COVID-19 weekly, and no off-campus guests are allowed.

SC State encourages all students to wear masks inside buildings, regardless of their vaccination status. The university also recommends that students get vaccinated against the coronavirus for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community. There is no requirement to wear masks or get vaccinated at SC State.

The university is offering vaccination clinics where students, along with members of the public, can get their shot.

Saturday, August 14: Smith Hammond Middleton Gymnasium 10 a.m.-4p.m. Pfizer vaccine being offered

Friday, August 20: KW Green Student Center 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines being offered

