Melted Whiskey owner’s statement on fatal shooting at the bar in Sumter

1/2 (Courtesy: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office) Donta Dowe

2/2 (Courtesy: Melted Whiskey) Melted Whiskey owner responds to the fatal shooting on Sunday.



SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A local bar owner is now speaking about a fatal shooting at the business on Sunday.

On Thursday, Tre Thompson, owner of the Melted Whiskey bar on Peach Orchard Road, released the following statement on the tragic incident:

We are saddened to hear about the senseless death of Mr. Scott Batts. His loss will be felt throughout the community, and we extend our condolences to his family and friends. For 6 years, Melted Whiskey has been a place that has proudly served the members of the community, including service members stationed at Shaw AFB. Melted Whiskey has always taken security seriously, as evidenced by the number of bouncers in our facility and current policies and procedures. Due to the untimely death caused by Donta Dowe, precipitated by a series of unfortunate events in the parking lot adjacent to our business, we will be taking swift action and furthering our efforts to ensure the safety of those whom we serve. Going forward, patrons aged 29 and below will not be permitted entry, memberships will be required, guests of members will no longer be granted access, and we will be limiting our hours for the time being. We hope that Mr. Dowe is quickly brought to justice. We have always welcomed the presence of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and are thankful for their support and rapid response. We have been and will continue cooperating with the SCSO to support and bring our community together. – Tre Thompson, Owner of Melted Whiskey

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Donta Dowe, 23, fatally shot Nigel Scott Batts outside the Melted Whiskey early Sunday.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis filed an injunction to shut the bar down, saying his deputies have responded to numerous crimes at the business, including DUI’s, fights and shootings.

Authorities say Dowe is charged with murder for the shooting and for other crimes, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old, violating the terms of his probation, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, among additional charges.

Accoridng to deputies, he was denied bond on all charges.

He’s being held at the Sumter County Detention Center where he awaits trial.