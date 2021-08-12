Prisma says 88% of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Prisma Health say COVID-19 cases are spiking at a much faster rate now than they were between March and July last year. At this time, doctors say Prisma is treating more than 300 cases of COVID-19, with 88% of those cases in unvaccinated people. They say the cases are far more severe in those who have not yet received the vaccine.

They add that the majority of those who are not vaccinated are young people between the ages of 18-24.