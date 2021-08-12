SCHP need help identifying driver of vehicle involved in hit and run that killed a pedestrian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for your help finding the driver involved in a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the collision occurred around 3:10 a.m. on US-321 (Fairfield Road) near Crane Church Road in Richland County. Officials say a pedestrian was in the southbound lane when an unknown vehicle, which was traveling South, struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian passed away due to their injuries.

Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in this collision. Authorities the suspect was driving a dark blue compact SUV which should have damage to the driver’s side headlight area.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.