Sumter man arrested in connection with multiple incidents last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged in connection with two incidents that occurred last month. Deputies say 24-year-old Quinton Tyrelle Greene was arrested Tuesday and charged with petit larceny, $2,000 or less and financial transaction card fraud, value more than $500 in six month period.

According to investigators, Greene used the victim’s financial transaction card to obtain $1,500 at a store in the 1200 block of Broad Street on July 16. On July 23, officials say Greene is accused of taking another victim’s cellphone while at business in the 100 block of Myrtle Beach Highway.

Authorities say Greene was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on August 10 and released the following day on bond.