“Slowpoke” law takes effect in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new law is now in effect that could give you a ticket if you drive too slow. The so-called “Slowpoke” law fines drivers $25 for continuously driving in the left lane without passing anyone.

Troopers say driving too slow in the fast lane makes the highway more dangerous.

The law does not specify how slow is too slow, rather leaving that up to the discretion of the trooper.