Lexington Richland District 5 won’t follow county-wide mask mandate

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Richland School District 5 has announced it will not require masks in its schools, despite a county-wide mask mandate passed Monday by the Richland County Council.

The Richland County Council passed a mask mandate for all middle and elementary schools in the county.

In response the district, which has schools in both counties, released the following statement:

School District Five is comprised of two counties, Richland and Lexington, with half of our schools located in each county. To provide consistency for our School District Five family, the district will continue to follow the 2021-22 budget proviso 1.108 in all of our schools, which states that no school district may require the wearing of face masks by students and staff in educational facilities.

The district went on to say it strongly encourages students and staff to wear face masks.