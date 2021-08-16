Richland School District One board votes to require masks in all schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – All students and staff in Richland School District One will be required to wear masks in all schools, administrative buildings, and school buses.

The Richland One Board of School Commissioners made the decision at a meeting Monday evening.

According to district officials there are currently eight cases of COVID-19 within the district and 110 students and staff under quarantine.

The district’s safety protocols have been revised to say, “Students and staff are required to wear masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as recommended by public health officials. Masks must be worn inside schools and administrative buildings and on school buses.”