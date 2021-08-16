Richland Two attorneys exploring possible mask requirement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The possibility of a mask mandate is on the table for a Richland County school district.

The Richland School District Two board voted 6-1 Monday for its attorneys to explore its legal options when it comes to mask requirements.

According to the district 137 employees and students tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of August. More than 200 are under quarantine.

Richland District One passed a mask mandate for all students and staff across its district Monday night. Any school district ordinance would directly violate a state budget proviso passed by legislators earlier this year.