Study finds children under 3 are more likely to spread COVID-19

CNN– Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19. An article published today from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggests young children were less likely to spread the virus.

Researchers in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households. They found older kids often brought the virus home, while toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.