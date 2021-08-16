Suspect killed in officer involved shooting after chase on I-26 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say a suspect is dead in an officer involved shooting after a chase on Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim on I-26 East near mile marker 60 and started a chase with law enforcement.

According to investigators, the suspect intentionally hit a deputy’s vehicle, driving him into a guardrail.

Deputies say the suspect was later fatally shot by officers at mile marker 91 & the deputies involved were not injured.

The State Department of Transportation says mile markers 82 to 91 have been reopened.

SLED and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are also investigating.