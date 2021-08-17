DHEC: 2,277 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,991 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 286 probable cases for a total of 2,277 cases of COVID-19. DHEC also reports six confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19 for a total of seven deaths related to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 669,638 cases and 10,115 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Carolina.

DHEC says they received 21,096 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate 13.0%.

