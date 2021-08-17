DHEC: Majority of July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to an analysis from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the majority of COVID-19 cases last month were from those who weren’t fully vaccinated. From July 1-31, DHEC reported more than 26,000 cases amongst South Carolinians.

Officials say out of more than 14,000 reported cases where they determined the vaccine status, 88% or more than 12,000 people weren’t fully vaccinated. Among the 110 reported deaths, 87 people were not fully vaccinated either.

The health agency strongly encourages those who are eligible to get vaccinated. You can find a location on DHEC’s Vaccine Locator webpage.

“This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot of Janssen. That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”

DHEC says there have been 542 total breakthrough cases reported among vaccinated individuals.

