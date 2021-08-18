Columbia City Council discusses ways to strengthen pandemic response

The idea was met with mixed reviews from Council members

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— City of Columbia leadership is looking for ways to strengthen the state’s response to the pandemic and other health-related issues.

During Tuesdays city council meeting, councilman Ed McDowell introduced the idea of hiring a chief health officer for the city.

It’s s an idea first introduced by Mayoral candidate Sam Johnson. As expected, reactions were mixed particularly among those running against Johnson this November.