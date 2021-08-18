DHEC: 226 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is joining in on the loud calls to have children mask up in schools. During Wednesday’s meeting, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell reported 226 students and 61 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19, totaling 287 cases in school so far this year.

Dr. Bell reiterating that masks and social distancing needs to be required in school, since most children are too young to get vaccinated.