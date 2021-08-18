DHEC: 3,376 new cases of COVID-19, 26 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,487 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 889 probable cases for a total of 3,376 coronavirus cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 26 deaths. According to DHEC, there have been a total of 709,172 COVID-19 cases and 10,140 virus related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

DHEC says it received 16,878 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 19.0%.

According to the department, a total of 4,149,244 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. DHEC says 54.3% of eligible residents have at least one vaccine dose and 46% are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.