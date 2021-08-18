NOISE ADVISORY: Engineer training and demonstration as McEntire Joint National Guard Base this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Air National Guard say residents in lower Richland County may hear explosions on Thursday and Friday. The noise is a planned part of a demonstration in which U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demolition personnel will blow up parts of an unused taxiway on McEntire Joint National Guard Base. These craters created by the explosions are supposed to simulate battle damage which will be repaired later.

“We appreciate the understanding of our neighbors here in Richland County for recognizing the important role McEntire plays in our nation’s defense,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “That being said, every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with this training has been taken.”

During the remainder of the month, officials say the base will host an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair Joint Capability Technology Demonstration.