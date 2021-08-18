SC State requiring masks inside university buildings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University says face coverings are now required inside all university buildings. The directive applies to all faculty, staff, students and visitors. Officials say masks do not need to be worn in personal offices, individual residence hall rooms or while you are eating.

The university says it will monitor the situation and provide updated guidance on this directive.

SC State also encourages students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.