DHEC: 3,205 new cases of COVID-19, 43 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,089 probable cases for a total of 3,205 cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 36 new confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 43 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 676,431 coronavirus cases and 10,182 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

DHEC says they received 18,525 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.6%.

According to the department, a total of 4,162,629 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. DHEC says 54.5% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 46.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

