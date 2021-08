RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died after a wreck on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on I-26 west at mile marker 108 after 11 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2002 Toyota truck ran off the road and overturned.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.