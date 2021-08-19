SCDPS kicking up presence on roads at the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” comes to an end

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Expect to see more troopers on South Carolina’s highways as summer comes to an end. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is kicking off the last leg of its “Sober or Slammer!” campaign August 20, and it runs through September 6.

“Historically, we know that people will use these remaining weeks of summer and the long Labor Day weekend to enjoy one last vacation trip to our mountains and coast,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “Our troopers and officers will be working to make sure those trips are safe as they increase enforcement, especially around high-traffic waterways and coastal areas.”

According to SCDPS, last year there were 14 deaths on South Carolina roads during Labor Day weekend, caping off the “100 Deadly Days of Summer.”

“Let’s make Labor Day weekend a safe end to summer travel,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson. “That means being a defensive driver, following the posted speed limits, and designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.”

To learn more about traffic fatalities on South Carolina roads, visit https://fatality-count-scdps.hub.arcgis.com.